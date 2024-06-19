Kalki 2898 AD: Malayalam actor Shobana joins cast of Prabhas-starrer, makers unveil new poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kalki 2898 AD will release on June 27, 2024.

Makers of Kalki 2898 AD on Wednesday announced that the Malayalam actress Shobana has joined the star-studded star cast of the film. As the release date of the film is getting nearer, the makers are not leaving any stone unturned in ramping up their promotional efforts with a series of new and exciting announcements every other day. ''Her ancestors waited too, just like her… 8 days to go for,'' the makers wrote in the caption while unveiling a new poster featuring the actress.

In the new poster, Shobana can be seen wearing an outfit that includes a shawl, a necklace, a nose ring and a unique charred black line on her chin. Earlier this week, the makers unveiled the 'Bhairava anthem' from the upcoming film. The energetic track features Telugu superstar and lead actor of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas, shaking a leg with popular Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh can be seen twinning in traditional Punjabi outfits. Prabhas can be seen wearing a turban as well.

Sharing teaser of the song, Diljit on Sunday took to Instagram and wrote, "Bhairva Anthem Coming Soon PANJAB X SOUTH Panjabi Aa Gaye OYE.. Darling @actorprabhas." Sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Vijaynarain, with lyrics penned by Kumaar and music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the track is a perfect description of Prabhas's character Bhairava in the film.

Last month, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages.

For the unversed, Kalki 2898 AD is releasing in cinemas on June 27, 2024, after multiple delays.

