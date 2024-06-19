Priyanka Chopra injured while filming for 'The Bluff' in Australia; shares pic of her wound

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB/INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra Jonas

'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday informed her fans that she has sustained a minor injury while filming for her upcoming Hollywood project The Bluff. The 41-year-old actor, who recently started shooting for the film in Australia, on Wednesday posted a selfie, which showed a deep scratch on her throat, on her Instagram Stories. "Oh the professional hazards on my jobs #latestaquisition #thebluff #stunts," Priyanka captioned the photo.

The Bluff, which hails from Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, will feature Priyanka as a former female pirate. Set in the 19th century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her.

The movie will be directed by Frank E Flowers, who has co-written it with Joe Ballarini. PeeCee also serves as a producer on the film alongside AGBO's Anthony and Joe Russo, executive producers of her Prime Video show Citadel. The Bluff will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Earlier this year, the actress had even confirmed that she would be a part of the upcoming Hollywood project The Bluff. She took to Instagram and shared a snip of a publication and wrote in the caption, "Now and then we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates. -Mark Twain".

For the unversed, Priyanka will also feature in Heads Of State, also starring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles. On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

