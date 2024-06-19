Salman Khan begins shooting for AR Murugadoss' 'Sikandar', drops first glimpse | See Pic

Follow us on Image Source : X Sikandar will release in theatres on Eid next year.

Salman Khan has started filming for his much-awaited film titled Sikandar, the actor confirmed the news by sharing a behind-the-scene picture from the sets on his social media handles. Salman will play the titular role in the movie, which will be directed by A R Murugadoss, populaly known for helming Aamir Khan-starrer Ghajini and Akshay Kumar's Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

Set to be released in theatres on Eid 2025, the project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It also features Pushpa: The Rise actress Rashmika Mandanna. This will be the first time that these two stars will be seen sharing the screen together.

"Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar. Directed by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025," Salman wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo with Nadiadwala and Murugadoss.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment also shared the photo of the trio on its official Instagram page. "The Sikandar Trio! Straight from the sets of the film!" the banner said.

While Salman's last big-screen appearance was Yash Raj Films' Tiger 3, Rashmika was Animal which was released in the same year. Both the films performed exceptionally well at the box office and became highest grossers of 2024.

Earlier, a report by ETimes claimed that the makers of the upcoming flick have now zeroed in on the lead antagonist. Sathyaraj, who played Kattappa in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali has been finalised for the role of villain in Sikandar. However, the makers of the film are yet to make an official announcement about the same.

