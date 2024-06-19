Bigg Boss OTT 3: Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav Girl becomes first confirmed contestant of Anil Kapoor's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will be streamed on Jio Cinema from June 21.

Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as Vada Pav Girl, is all set to participate in the upcoming reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 3. A video was shared by JioCinema on its official social media accounts wherein the Vada Pav Girl can be seen making vada pav at her stall. However, the makers of the show didn't confirm the news and asked the fans to identify the first confirmed contestant and wrote, ''Spice, drama and entertainment... sab milega when our first contestant enters the Bigg Boss house. Can you guess who this #TeekhiMirchi is?''

See the post:

Who is Chandrika Dixit?

The Vada Pav Girl rose to fame after her videos celebrating Mumbai's iconic street food went viral on social media. This helped her gain a massive fan following on social media platforms.

Other possible contestants on new season

The makers have not yet shared the list of Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants, but it is being speculated that the names of the contestants who will be seen in the show this time are as follows. Checkout the speculated list of Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants here:

Rapper RCR

Ashish Sharma

Singer Navjeet Singh

Nirvair Pannu

Jatin Talwar

Nidhi Talwar

Khushi Punjaban

Vivek Chaudhary

Cheshta Bhagat

Nikhil Mehta

Shehzada Dhami

Arhaan Bahl

Armaan Malik

Payal Malik

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will be streamed on Jio Cinema from June 21. The OTT platform introduced Anil and wrote - Introducing Anil Kapoor as the new host of Bigg Boss OTT 3. From ruling the big screen to now the Bigg Boss house, Anil Kapoor is something special.

"Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team. We are both young at heart. People often joke that I am reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss has this quality. It feels like going back to school, trying something new and exciting. I am going to bring 10 times more of that same energy to Bigg Boss. I can't wait to bring my own flavour to it," said the actor in the recent press meet.

