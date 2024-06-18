'Kill' new song: Lakshya's electrifying Punjabi number titled 'Kaawaa Kaawaa' out | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A still from 'Kaawaa Kaawaa' song

After unveiling its official trailer, the makers of the upcoming actioner, Kill, have released the first song titled 'Kaawaa Kaawaa'. Composed and written by Shashwat Sachdev, the Punjabi number features vocals by Sudhir Yaduvanshi Sanj V and Shashwat Sachdev. The film features Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya and Tanya Maniktala. Celebrating Punjabi music with a fusion of pop, ‘Kaawaa Kaawaa’ features debutant Lakshya packing a punch in an intense fight sequence. The song follows army commando Amrit (Lakshya) as he races against time aboard a New Delhi-bound train for his true love, Tulika (Tanya Maniktala). As the journey unfolds, he faces unexpected challenges.

Watch the song:

Sharing her thoughts on the song, Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor said, “A film like KILL, with so much energy and emotion, needed a song to match. “Kaawaa Kaawaa” is an adrenaline-pumping anthem, complimented by a blend of traditional Punjabi beats. The film and lyrics both tell how far one will go, fighting for their love. I’m truly grateful to Shashwat, Sudhir, and Sanj our hero’s war chant”

Karan Johar, co-producer of the film praised the song and said, ''‘Kaawaa Kaawaa’ is one of my favourite songs from the film. It’s intense and gets you moving right away! Shashwat, Sudhir and Sanj have really brought the song to life with a mix of Punjabi and pop. I can’t wait for people to hear and enjoy it.”

Written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain under the Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment banners, ‘Kill’ is scheduled for release on July 5, 2024. Kill made a ground-breaking premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival last year, where it was the first runner-up for the People’s Choice Award: Midnight Madness.

Also Read: Lakshya: Makers to re-release Hrithik Roshan-starrer in cinemas on THIS date to mark its 20th anniversary

Also Read: Ishq Vishk Rebound: CBFC blurs middle-finger visuals in Rohit Saraf-starrer | More details inside