Lakshya: Makers to re-release Hrithik Roshan-starrer in cinemas on THIS date to mark its 20th anniversary

Lakshya, a coming-of-age film starring Hrithik Roshan, is set to be re-released in theatres on the occasion of its 20th anniversary. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the Hindi movie was set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War. It revolved around an aimless young man Karan Shergill, played by Hrithik, who joins the Indian Army and matures into a battlefield hero. While the film was originally released on June 18, 2004, "Lakshya" will again hit the screens this Friday (June 21). Both Hrithik and Farhan shared the re-release announcement of the film on X.

"Come, relive the journey of a film that ignited countless dreams and inspired generations. Celebrating 20 years of Lakshya, back in cinemas on 21st June," read the caption alongside the trailer of the movie.

Produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, Lakshya also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Preity Zinta. The film's soundtrack, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by Javed Akhtar, continues to be popular among listeners. Boman Irani, Anjula Bedi, Lillete Dubey, M K Raina, Kushal Punjabi, and Om Puri also rounded out the cast.

Lashkya received four nominations at the 50th Filmfare Awards including Best Director and Best Actor. However, it won two including Best Cinematography and Best Choreography. Lakshya was Farhan Akhtar's second directorial after Dil Chahta Hai. However, it didn't perform as per the expectations but after repeated re-runs on television channels over the years, it has garnered the status of a cult classic.

Some of the popular songs from the film include 'Main Aisa Kyun Hoon', 'Agar Main Kahoon' and the title track.

