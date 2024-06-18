Ishq Vishk Rebound: CBFC blurs middle-finger visuals in Rohit Saraf-starrer | More details inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ishq Vishk Rebound will release on June 21.

The upcoming romantic drama flick Ishq Vishk Rebound, starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan and Jibraan Khan, is set to hit the big screens this Friday. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film a U/A certificate with two modifications, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama. Not only this, the film is also among the shortest films to be released in recent times with a total runtime of only 1 hour and 46 minutes, i.e. 106 minutes.

The two modifications, which the Censor Board has suggested include blurring of middle finger visuals. Secondly, a disclaimer on alcohol consumption is to be displayed at the bottom of the screen in all alcohol-related sequences.

Talking about the short runtime of the upcoming Bollywood film, as multiplex official said, ''It’s common for Hollywood films to be 1 hour 40 or 50 minutes long. But we were pleasantly surprised to learn about its run time. It’s rare for a Hindi film to be this short. Now, we can accommodate 6 or even 7 shows of Ishq Vishk Rebound in a screen per day, if required,'' reported Bollywood Hungama.

Will Shahid Kapoor feature in Ishq Vishk Rebound?

Recently, several reports claiming Shahid will be seen making a special cameo in the upcoming flick made rounds. At the trailer launch event of Ishq Vishk Rebound, the director of the film, Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, finally reacted to such claims and said that everything will be answered on the big screen on June 21. The film also marks the director's debut in Hindi cinema and Pashmina Roshan, who is Hrithik Roshan's niece.

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and is all set to release in theatres on June 21.

