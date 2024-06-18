'The last one..': Daniel Radcliffe spills the beans on upcoming 'Harry Potter' TV series

Follow us on Image Source : X Daniel Radcliffe

Actor Daniel Radcliffe, popularly known for his titular role as Harry Potter in the film series, recently opened up about the upcoming TV series. The actor won his first Tony Award at the recently held Tony Awards 2024 for his role in Merrily We Roll Along. While speaking to the media, he said that he is looking forward to see the last Harry Potter book to be made into a TV series. The last book in the franchise is titled Harry Potter and the Deadly Hallows. ''The last one. I mean, it'll be a while before they get to that, I assume, but that was always one of my favourite of the books and of the films,'' he said.

Last year in April, Warner Bros. Discovery officially announced that it will be producing a brand-new Harry Potter series based on JK Rowling's fictional novels.

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content said in a press release at the time. "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and JK Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.''

Though earlier he said that he didn't anticipate appearing in the adaptation, Radcliffe has previously voiced his love for the series, reported People. For the unversed, he also recently played multiple roles in the anthology comedy TV show titled Miracle Workers from 2019 to 2023.

