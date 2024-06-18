Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam turns 25: Bhansali Productions shares BTS video taking a stroll down memory lane

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles, has turned 25 today, June 18, 2024. Themakers of the film Bhansali Productions, led by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on Tuesday shared a behind-the-scenes video on social media commemorating silver jubilee of the blockbuster. ''Here’s a peek into the making of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Celebrating 25 years of love, laughter, and legacy!'' Bhansali Productions wrote in the caption.

See the video:

About the film

Based on Rashtriyashayar Jhaverchand Meghani's play Shetal ne Kathe, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam narrates the story of a newly-wed man who discovers that his wife is in love with another man and decides to unite them.

It was filmed throughout the Gujarat-Rajasthan border region, in addition to Budapest and Hungary, which was used to represent Italy in the film. The film was premiered in the Indian Panorama section at the 1999 International Film Festival of India. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was a commercial success and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year.

Apart from Salman, Aishwarya and Ajay, the film also features Vinay Pathak, Helen, Vikram Gokhale, and Sheeba Chaddha in key roles. Songs including 'Chand Chupa Badal Mein', 'Nimbooda', 'Dholi Taaro Dhol Baaje', and 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhoiyan' are still among the popular tracks.

The film clinched several Filmfare Awards in its name including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Background Score, Best Playback Singer (Male), Best Choreography and Best Art Direction.

