Sarfira trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar as Vir Matre pledges to provide affordable airlines to people | WATCH

Makers of Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal-starrer Sarfira has unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the flick. The film promises to entertain people with the hard-hitting story of a man named Vir Matre, who pledges to make every Indian fly in aeroplanes at a lower cost. Coming from not so sound background, he faces all kind of troubles in starting his own airlines. The film is touted to be inspired by an 'incredible' true story.

Watch the trailer:

''Sapne woh nahi jo aap sote huye dekhte hain, sapne woh hote hain jo aapko sone hi nahi dete. Ek aise hi sapne ki kahani hai Sarfira. Trailer Out Now,'' Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption along with the trailer.

Sarfira promises to captivate audiences with its powerful narrative, motivating the common man to dream big and chase their aspirations, no matter how impossible they may seem. The film is based on the aspirations of the common man, bridging the gap between social classes and embodying the spirit of turning your dreams into reality.

Director Sudha Kongara Prasad is helming the film, who is known for directing films like the bilingual 'Irudhi Suttru' (Tamil) and 'Saala Khadoos' (Hindi) as well as the National Award-winning Soorarai Pottru (Tamil).

Speaking about the film, Akshay Kumar shared, "This film is very close to my heart. 'Sarfira' is not just about reaching for the skies; it's about breaking barriers, defying all odds, and believing in yourself when the world calls you crazy. This film, this role is an opportunity of a lifetime for me and I hope it inspires everyone who watches it to never give up on their dreams."

Produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Sarfira is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 12.

