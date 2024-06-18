Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare sensory hearing loss, says 'I was not able to hear anything'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Legendary singer Alka Yagnik

Veteran singer Alka Yagnik on Tuesday shared that she is suffering a sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack due to which she is not able to hear anything. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a long post mentioning the time when she was diagnosed with hearing loss. In her post, she also added a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. ''Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action,'' she wrote in the caption.

Talking more about her diagnosis, she added, ''It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers. For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour.''

Alka Yagnik on work front

The 58-year-old singer is one of the most prolific female playback singers, who has sung songs for more than a thousand films and recorded over 21,000 songs in over 25 different languages. Recently, she lent her voice to Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila's song 'Naram Kaalja' and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Crew's song 'Choli Ke Peeche'.

