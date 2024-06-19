Anil Kapoor finally REACTS to being replaced in 'No Entry 2' and 'Welcome' | Here's what the actor said

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anil Kapoor will host Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Anil Kapoor, who is all set to feature as the new host on Bigg Boss OTT 3, was present at the press conference recently wherein he was asked about being replaced in the sequels to his popular superhit films like Welcome and No Entry. The veteran actor has now finally broken his silence on not being part of these two upcoming flicks.

During the launch event of his new show, he finally responded to the issue and said, ''Recently, I was replaced in two places in films. Now, what is the reason I don’t know. But these things happen. We are just doing our jobs with sincerity and honesty. That’s what life is.''

Anil Kapoor in No Entry (2005)

In the comedy film, written and directed by Anees Bazmee, Anil Kapoor played the role of a wealthy print-media owner, who is married to a suspicious-minded Kajal. The roles of his friends, Prem and Shekhar, are played by Salman Khan and Fardeen Khan respectively. The film also featured Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitly and Boman Irani in key roles. The film was a huge box office success and also received three nominations at Filmfare Awards including Best Film, Best Supporting Actress and Best Comedian.

Anil in Welcome series

The first film in the Welcome series was released in 2007, starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar and Mallika Sherwat in important roles. The film was released on the occasion of Christmas and faired well at the box office, becoming the second highest-grossing film of the year.

Anil Kapoor also featured in the film's sequel in 2015, starring John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Shiney Ahuja and Nana Patekar in key roles. Welcome Back also became a commerical success at the box office and minted over Rs 150 crore.

Menawhile, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter.

