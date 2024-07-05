Javed Ali Birthday Special: 7 soulful tracks you can listen to on loop

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Indian Playback singer Javed Ali's 42nd birthday

One of the great Bollywood playback singers, Javed Ali, a name which everyone is aware of is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. He mainly sings for Hindi films but, also lent his soulful voice to many other languages such as Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi and many more. Javed Ali made his debut in the music industry with the song 'Ek Dinn Teri Raahon Mein' from the movie 'Naqaab' released in 2007. This song helped him to come into the limelight. Apart from this, the singer has sung many other songs like Saudebaazi, Nagada Nagada, Deewana Kar Raha Hai and many more. Today, on his birthday, let us have a look at some of the soulful and beautiful songs sung by Javed Ali.

Ek Dinn Teri Raahon Mein (2007)

This song is from the' Naqaab' film released in 2007. It was Javed's debut song in the industry. It helped him to come into the limelight and people started to know about the singer.

Nagada Nagada (2007)

From one of the famous films 'Jab We Met' starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, 'Nagada Nagada' was the next song on the singer's list. The song is full of energy and people can't stop themselves from dancing to the beats.

Aa Jao Meri Tamanna (2009)

Javed Ali sang another hit song 'Aa Jao Meri Tamanna' for the film 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani'. It is an emotional song and the singer's voice made it more heart-touching. Still, in today's time, the song is been listened to by many.

Tu Hi Haqeeqat (2009)

Javed Ali's 'Tu Hi Haqeeqat' song from the film 'Tum Mile' starrer Emraan Hashmi and Soha Ali Khan released in 2009 is still fresh in the fan's hearts. No matter, how many more songs come, this love song will never lose its beauty.

Kun Faya Kun (2011)

This melodious song written by Irshad Kamil and sung by Javed Ali, A.R. Rahman and Mohit Chauhan is one of the loveable songs with a great deep meaning. The way it was sung enhanced the beauty of the song.

Deewana Kar Raha Hai (2012)

The Raaz 3 film's song 'Deewana Kar Raha Hai' by Javed Ali is one of the finest songs with heart-touching lyrics. It was released in 2012 and people of that time must be well-known for this song.

Tum Tak (2013)

This love song 'Tum Tak' sung by Javed Ali is from the movie 'Raanjhanaa'. Irshad Kamil penned down this beautiful song. Years have passed but the soulfulness of the song has been the same since it was released.

