Sarfira new song: Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan's fun wedding anthem 'Chaawat' UNVEILED | WATCH

After unveiling the soulful track 'Khudaya', the makers of the much-awaited flick Sarfira released another song on Thursday titled 'Chaawat'. The wedding anthem song features lead stars of the film Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan showing off their dance moves to the Maharashtrian-themed track. Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay wrote, ''Vir and Rani - Two Sarfiras, one wedding and a whole lot of love! Watch the joyous celebrations unfold with #Chaawat.''

See the song:

The duo is also seen doing the iconic Lavani dance. Penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, the lyrics of 'Chaawat' are a delightful ode to love and celebration. The song's composition by GV Prakash Kumar. The soulful voice of Shreya Ghoshal elevates 'Chaawat' to another level, adding a touch of grace and joy that is simply enchanting.

Directed by national award winner Sudha Kongara, known for her critically acclaimed works like 'Irudhi Suttru' and 'Soorarai Pottru', the film promises to deliver a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of India's startup culture and aviation industry.

Sarfira trailer

The film promises to entertain people with the hard-hitting story of a man named Vir Matre, who pledges to make every Indian fly in aeroplanes at a lower cost. Coming from not so sound background, he faces all kind of troubles in starting his own airlines. The film is touted to be inspired by an 'incredible' true story.

The film is based on the aspirations of the common man, bridging the gap between social classes and embodying the spirit of turning your dreams into reality. Produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Sarfira is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 12.

