CONFIRMED! Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar join cast of Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar

Follow us on Image Source : X Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar will release on Eid next year.

In the latest development in Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar, Baahubali star Sathyaraj and Chhichhore actor Prateik Babbar have boarded the cast of the upcoming flick. Directed by A R Murugadoss, the upcoming movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The production house shared the casting announcement of Sathyaraj and Prateik on its official X (formerly Twitter) page. ''We're elated to welcome you on board #Sathyaraj sir! Honoured to have you in team #Sikandar Happy to collaborate with our very own @prateikbabbar once again! And we can't wait for everyone to experience this cinematic excellence on the big screens!'' While Sathyaraj was most recently seen in Munjya, Prateik's last film was Cobalt Blue.

See the post:

Filming and other deets about Sikandar

Last month, Salman Khan started filming for his much-awaited film and the actor confirmed the news by sharing a behind-the-scene picture from the sets on his social media handles. Sikandar also features Pushpa: The Rise actress Rashmika Mandanna. This will be the first time that these two stars will be seen sharing the screen together.

While Salman's last big-screen appearance was Yash Raj Films' Tiger 3, Rashmika was Animal which was released in the same year. Both the films performed exceptionally well at the box office and became highest grossers of 2024.

On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Salman Khan treated his fans with the announcement of Sikandar along with its title poster. The film also marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their blockbuster collaborations on iconic films like Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Meanwhile, AR Murugadoss, known for helming films like Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, is expected to bring another box office wonder.

Also Read: Badhai Ho to Uunchai, 7 films by Neena Gupta that break stereotypes | Birthday Special