Badhai Ho to Uunchai, 7 films by Neena Gupta that break stereotypes | Birthday Special

Bollywood's well-known actress and now social media birdie, Neena Gupta has been an icon forever. Apart from being a good actress, she is also a director and producer. Besides working in Hindi films, she has also worked in some Malayalam films. The actress is famous enough for her acting skills. In her acting career, Neena Gupta has won various awards for her phenomenal role played in the movies. Today, on the legendary actress' birthday, let us have a look at some of her films that break stereotypes in society.

Badhaai Ho (2018): It is a film about a family, in which Nakul's mother gets pregnant. He is shocked upon hearing this which results in having his relationship with his girlfriend, Renee in danger. The whole story revolves around how Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao tell this news to the family and how they face society. At that age when Neena gets pregnant in the film, women are expected to become grandmothers. The Last Colour (2019): Vikas Khanna and Anuj Tyagi's directed 'The Last Colour' is a movie about widows living in Vrindavan and Varanasi. A 9-year-old girl, named Choti befriends Neena, a widow in the film and the girl promises that she will add colours to her life. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020): This directorial of Hitesh Kewalya is a remake of the 2017 released 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'. The film is about a gay man and his partner, who fall in love with each other but face trouble in convincing their families. As we know, our society doesn't accept this kind of thing, marriage between two men. It is kind of interesting to see how they both try to convince their families. Panga (2020): In 'Panga', the actress Neena Gupta played a small role but the message the movie gave was valuable. It is a story about a family in which the wife, Kangana Ranaut is motivated by her family to again start playing Kabaddi which she left after marriage. In Indian society, wives are told to do household work only and not go outside. Vadh (2022): This an action-thriller film showcasing a story of an old couple, whose son moves to a foreign country. Soon, they both come under the debt trap. The person who gave them the loan begins threatening the couple, Shambunath Mishra and Manju Mishra. The threat results in Shambhunath committing a murder. Uunchai (2022): This drama film is a story about three friends, Amit, Om and Javed going on a trek to the Everest Base Camp. They three went on the trek to fulfil their fourth friend Bhupen's last wish. On the journey, Mala, the love of Bhupen joins them and he regrets not fighting for his love. The simple trek brings a lot to the group realising the actual meaning of freedom and fighting their physical issues. Mast Mein Rehne Ka (2023): It is a comedy-drama movie which has lots of comedy scenes and heartening moments. The characters Kamath, Handa and Nanhe experience the unpredictable twists of fate. The three discover their actual strength. The story not only shows the weaknesses of urban life but they do celebrate the strength of human connection, telling that life can be beautiful with adventure and joy in the last chapter.

