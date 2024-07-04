Justin Bieber arrives in Mumbai for Anant-Radhika's wedding, singer to perform at Sangeet ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Justin Bieber

Global star Justin Bieber has arrived in Mumbai to perform at the Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. A video of the singer is doing rounds on the internet wherein his car can be seen amid high security. Anant and Radhika are all set to tie the knot on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. As per a report by a Portuguese portal LeoDias, Justin is being paid $10 million by the Ambanis to perform at the festivities.

See the video:

Earlier, a report claimed that Adele, Drake and Lana De Rey have been approached to perform at Anant and Radhika's wedding.

On Wednesday, Janhvi Kapoor attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Mameru' ceremony in Mumbai on July 3, with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahadia and Manushi Chillar, Ori as well as Shikhar's brother Veer also reached Antilia to join the celebration of the Mameru ceremony. Meezaan Jafri, son of famous Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey, also attended the ceremony.

What is Mameru ceremony?

In Gujarati culture, the custom of Mameru or better known as mosalu is observed a few days prior to the wedding ceremony. The groom's mother's side of the family, in this case Nita Ambani's, visited the home in Mosalu to bless the couple and bring gifts and offerings. Her mother, Smt. Purnima Dalal, and her sister, Ms Mamta Dalal, led the delegation. A customary set of presents known as "Mameru" was given to the bride and groom by the groom's maternal aunts and relatives. Mosalu and Mameru are a reflection of how the extended family is treated and included in wedding celebrations. These events serve to emphasize the significance of the nuptials for the larger family and provide a chance for them to gather together and celebrate. During this ceremony, the whole family gathers and blesses the would-be bride and groom.

Also Read: Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani turns 63, does latest composition for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha