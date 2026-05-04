Javed Akhtar supports Dhurandhar amid criticism, questions criticism around propaganda films

New Delhi:

Javed Akhtar was speaking to journalists after receiving a special award from a prominent Kolkata-based jewelry brand in recognition of his achievements. When asked about certain recent films, such as, Dhurandhar, being labeled as 'propaganda' films, the lyricist reiterated that everyone possesses the right to express their views.

Akhtar remarked, 'I do not know what you mean by 'propaganda' films. I thoroughly enjoyed Dhurandhar; it is an excellent film.'

What did Javed Akhtar say?

Javed Akhtar explained his point and said, 'Every story reflects a certain perspective; however, does a story become 'propaganda' simply because its narrative does not appeal to a specific section of the audience? Everyone has the right to express their thoughts.' Akhtar asserted that the duty of every filmmaker is to depict the truth.

When asked about the upcoming results of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Akhtar observed, 'Governments come and go; a government is necessary to administer a society. However, Bengal is not defined by its governments. Bengal is renowned for its history and literature, realms that bear no affiliation with any political party.'

He remarked, 'At times, change is undesirable; at other times, it is desirable. I firmly believe that the younger generation is superior to my own. They will undoubtedly make this society a far better place.'

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar was released in December 2025, starring Ranveer Singh as the protagonist, with direction by Aditya Dhar, along with an impressive ensemble cast. The film did exceptionally well at the box office, thus setting up a sequel to it. In March 2026, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge released, which turned out to be one of the greatest blockbusters of all time, earning more than Rs 1700 crore globally and netting Rs 1100 crore in India.

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