Box office collection [May 3]: Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2, Raja Shivaji, The Devil Wears Prada 2 and others

New Delhi:

Currently, Bollywood films Ek Din, Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla are in the race for earnings at the Indian box office. Meanwhile, the Marathi film Raja Shivaji is also demonstrating its strength. Additionally, alongside the South Indian films Kaara and KD - The Devil, Hollywood films Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2 are also entertaining audiences.

Know how much these films earned on Saturday, and which one emerged as the frontrunner in terms of collections.

How much did the film Ek Din earn?

According to Sacnilk, the Aamir Khan Productions film Ek Din earned Rs 1 crore on its second day, whereas it had collected Rs 1.15 crore on its opening day. On third day so far, the film has earned Rs 50 lakh. In this film, Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, plays the lead role, while Sai Pallavi appears as the female lead.

How much did Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji earn?

It has been three days since the release of Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Raja Shivaji. A Hindi version of this film was also released. On its second day of release, Saturday, the film earned Rs 10.55 crore. This is compared to the Rs 11.35 crore it earned on its opening day. On the third day, i.e. today, the film has earned Rs 1.07 crore so far.

What was the performance of The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Michael?

On Saturday, the Hollywood films The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Michael recorded good collections at the Indian box office. The Devil Wears Prada 2 earned Rs 4 crore on its second day of release, following earnings of Rs 3.80 crore on the first day and Rs 1.70 crore from paid previews. Today it has minted Rs 49 lakh so far.

Meanwhile, the film Michael also earned Rs 4 crore on its ninth day of release. On its eighth day, the film had earned Rs 3.40 crore. This film, too, has now accumulated a total collection of Rs 33.45 crore.

How did Saturday fare for Bhoot Bangla and Dhurandhar 2?

Akshay Kumar’s film Bhoot Bangla collected Rs 4.35 crore on its 16th day of release, specifically, on Saturday. On its 15th day, the film had earned Rs 4.50 crore. On Day 17, the film has earned Rs 28 lakh so far. The total earnings for Bhoot Bangla have now reached Rs 137 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 has been running in theaters for over a month. On its 45th day, the film earned Rs 2.77 crore, whereas on its 44th day, it had collected Rs 1.26 crore. The film's total collection has now reached Rs 1,138.54 crore.

How much did these South Indian films earn?

South Indian star Dhanush's film Kara earned Rs 5.20 crore on its third day. Today the film has earned Rs 64 lakhs so far and hence, the film's total collection has now reached Rs 18.99 crore.

Additionally, the film KD – The Devil collected Rs 2.08 crore on its third day of release; its total earnings have now reached Rs 9.08 crore.

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