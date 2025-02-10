India's Got Latent row: Controversial episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks removed from YouTube

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Allahbadia at India's Got Latent show on YouTube.

India's Got Latent: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia recently appeared as a guest on a comedy reality show India's Got Latent, where he made an objectionable remark that quickly went viral. Following severe backlash, multiple complaints and an FIR were filed against him. Allahbadia, popularly known as Beer Biceps, has been embroiled in a controversy for making objectionable remarks about parents and sex in Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' which has sparked widespread criticism.

As the controversy escalated, Allahbadia posted a video on X, apologising for his statement and admitting that appearing on the show was a mistake. He also requested that his comment be removed from the episode. In response to the ongoing outrage, the controversial episode has now been deleted from YouTube.

Complaints against YouTubers

The content was also available on the show's mobile application, but access to the video has now been restricted there as well. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed YouTube to take down the video following complaints about allegedly offensive language used in the show. Complaints were lodged with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission, naming not just Ranveer Allahbadia but also social media influencer Apoorva Makheja and comedian Samay Raina.

What's the controversy?

On the comedy reality series, popular among today's youth for its edgy bordering on offensive content, Allahbadia asked a question to a contestant on parents and sex, which has been panned by many and led to a BJP functionary lodging a police complaint here against the makers, judges and participants of the show.

In an apology video on X on Monday, Allahbadia admitted that his comment was not only inappropriate but also not funny. "Comedy is not my forte. Just here to say sorry," the YouTuber, popularly known as BeerBiceps, said in the video. "Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform. Obviously, this is not how I wish to use my platform. I am not going to give any context, justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I, personally, had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part."

