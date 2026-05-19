Inder Kaur dies at 29: Revisiting the Punjabi singer's 10 most popular songs

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer Inder Kaur was found dead in a canal in Ludhiana days after she went missing from her home on May 13. The 29-year-old had reportedly left in her car to visit the market but never came back. As the police continue to probe into the matter, here's revisiting 10 of her most popular songs.

Also read: 'Na aana maut abhi kirdaar baaki hain': Punjabi singer Inder Kaur's haunting old post resurfaces after death

Inder Kaur's most popular songs

Inder Kaur was a popular Punjabi singer. Though she was recently exploring her alternative careers as a makeup artist and running her own boutique, she had active listeners on Spotify. As per the data available on the platform, Inder Kaur would have an average of 74,818 monthly listeners on the platform.

Her Top 10 songs on Spotify include: Jija, Desi Sirre Da, End Jattiye, Mooch, Jatti, Jatt Mind, Sone Di Chirhi, Sohna Lagda, Veham, and Aakad.

Inder Kaur disappeared from her house on May 13, body was recovered days later

Inder Kaur, who lived in Ludhiana’s Jamalpur area, had stepped out of her house on the evening of May 13 in her white Ford Figo to buy some household items, but never made it back home. After she went missing, her brother accused Sukhwinder Singh, also known as Sukkha, of abducting her.

The family alleged that Sukhwinder had been pressuring Inder to marry him even though he was already married and had children. According to them, Inder refused the proposal after learning the truth about his personal life. Police believe the two were known to each other from before, while sources claimed they had connected on Instagram nearly five years ago.

Investigators said Sukhwinder, who hails from Moga, had travelled from Canada to Punjab through Nepal and allegedly escaped using the same route after planning the crime. Police also confirmed that Sukhwinder’s father, Pritam Singh, and his friend Karamjit Singh have been arrested in the case, while the main accused is still absconding.

As the investigation progressed, police recovered Inder’s car from the Neelon canal on Sunday. A day later, on Monday, her body was also recovered from the canal. While the case was first registered as a kidnapping case, police are now adding murder and other related charges.

Also read: Inder Kaur, popular Punjabi singer, found dead in Ludhiana canal days after going missing