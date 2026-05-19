'Na aana maut abhi kirdaar baaki hain': Punjabi singer Inder Kaur's haunting old post resurfaces after death

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer Inder Kaur was found dead at a canal in Ludhiana after going missing from her home since May 13. On the day, she left home in her car for the market but never returned. After she went missing, her brother accused Sukhwinder Singh, also known as Sukkha, of kidnapping her. Initially, a case of kidnapping was registered against him; now, murder and other relevant charges are being added.

As the internet reels in shock, a throwback post of Inder about "maut (death)" from 2021 has resurfaced. For the unversed, Inder and Sukhwinder had become friends on Instagram around five years ago.

What did Inder Kaur write about death five years ago?

On May 14, 2021, almost five years ago, Inder Kaur had posted a photo of herself along with a caption that now seems haunting. She wrote in Hindi, "Na aana maut ki abhi mera kirdaar baaki hain... Laaya tha jo apne rab se wo udhaar baaki hain... Deed to ho gayi bahot khushiyon ki Ghalib... Lekin abhi Aaqa ke roze ka deedaar baaki hain (Death, do not come yet, my role is still unfinished. What I had brought from my God is still a debt left to repay. I have seen a lot of happiness, O Ghalib, but I am yet to witness the sacred sight of my Aaqa’s shrine."

All you need to know about Inder Kaur's death

According to Inder’s family, Sukhwinder Singh had allegedly been pressuring her to marry him even though he was already married and had children. The family said Inder backed out after she discovered the truth about his marital status. Police believe the two knew each other from before, while sources claimed they had first connected on Instagram nearly five years ago.

Investigators revealed that Sukhwinder, who is from Moga, had reportedly travelled to Punjab from Canada via Nepal and is believed to have escaped using the same route after allegedly planning the crime. Police confirmed that his father, Pritam Singh, and his friend Karamjit Singh have been arrested in connection with the case. However, the main accused is still on the run.

Meanwhile, Inder’s body has been sent to Samrala Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Also read: Inder Kaur, popular Punjabi singer, found dead in Ludhiana canal days after going missing