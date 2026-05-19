Inder Kaur, popular Punjabi singer, found dead in Ludhiana canal days after going missing

New Delhi:

The murder of 29-year-old Punjabi singer Inder Kaur, alias Yashinder Kaur, has sent shockwaves across Ludhiana. The singer, who had been missing for the past few days under suspicious circumstances, was found dead in the Neelon canal, police said on Tuesday.

Inder, a resident of Jamalpur in Ludhiana, had reportedly left home on the evening of May 13 in her white Ford Figo car to buy some household essentials, but never returned. After she went missing, her brother accused Sukhwinder Singh, also known as Sukkha, of kidnapping her.

According to the family, Sukhwinder had allegedly been forcing Inder to marry him despite already being married and having children. The family claimed that after Inder came to know about his marital status, she refused to marry him. Police suspect that the two knew each other earlier, and sources claimed they had become friends on Instagram around five years ago.

Investigators said Sukhwinder, a resident of Moga, had come to Punjab from Canada through Nepal and allegedly escaped the same route after planning the crime. A police officer confirmed that Sukhwinder’s father, Pritam Singh, along with his friend Karamjit Singh, has been arrested in connection with the case, while the main accused remains absconding.

During the investigation, police first recovered Inder’s car from the Neelon canal on Sunday. Her body was found in the canal a day later, on Monday. Initially, police had registered a kidnapping case, but murder and other relevant charges are now being added.

Inder had earlier been active in singing, but over the last few years, she had reportedly shifted to working as a boutique owner and makeup artist. Her body has been sent to Samrala Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, while further investigation is underway.

(With inputs by Tushar Bharti)

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