IND vs NZ: Sukhbir Singh, Falguni Pathak, Ricky Martin perform at T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony

The World Cup closing ceremony has begun. Famous Punjabi singer Sukhbir Singh and international singer Ricky Martin performed. Videos of Sukhbir and Ricky Martin's performances are viral on social media. Social media users and the cricket lovers present at the stadium were seen enjoying the musical performances.

Let's see who all performed at the T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony.

Sukhbir Singh performs at Narendra Modi Stadium

Singer Sukhbir gave a powerful performance at the T20 World Cup closing ceremony. He performed his hit song "Ishq Tera Tadpave..." (Ishq Tera Tadpave...). Cricket fans in the stadium danced to Sukhbir's song. This song was a huge hit in the 90s. The craze for this song remains intact among fans even today.

Singer Ricky Martin's performance

Following Sukhbir, singer Ricky Martin also gave a powerful performance. Cricket fans were seen dancing to his songs. Ricky thoroughly entertained the audience before the start of the match.

Another video of Ricky is going viral on social media, in which he is seen dancing with people. In this, international singer Ricky Martin is seen dancing vigorously to Punjabi singer Sukhbir's song 'Ishq Tera Tadpave...' This video is from the time of rehearsal. When the video of Ricky dancing went viral on social media, Sukhbir also reacted. The Punjabi singer said about Ricky Martin, 'Welcome to India.'

Falguni Pathak's musical performance

Singer Falguni Pathak's songs won the hearts of fans. Besides singers Sukhbir and Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak also won the hearts of fans with her singing and songs. She set the stage on fire at the T20 closing ceremony.

About the match

India and New Zealand are playing the final match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat. The Black Caps won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened for the Indian side and have taken a good start.

