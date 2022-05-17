IIFA Awards 2022 dates locked, gala event in Abu Dhabi to take place between 2-4 June

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ IIFA IIFA Awards 2022 dates have been locked

The 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards, popularly known as IFFA Awards, will be taking place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi between 2-4 June. The International Indian Film Academy recently changed the date of the awards to July 14 to 16 as the UAE declared a 40-day mourning period following the demise of UAE President and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. However, as per the new press release, the ceremony will be taking place in early June. The 2022 IIFA Weekend & Awards were originally scheduled to be held in May.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Parineeti Chopra will host the IIFA Rocks at the 22nd edition of the awards, the organisers announced earlier. Whereas, the IIFA Awards will be hosted by superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. It will also see performances by Ranveer Singh Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi.

The event will take place at Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral.

Sidharth Malhotra-led Shershaah is leading the nominations for the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, including best director, story and best actors. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Anurag Basu’s multistarrer Ludo have secured nine and six nominations, respectively.

Taapsee Pannu-fronted Thappad and Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, have been nominated in five categories each, followed by Kriti Sanon’s Mimi with four nominations.

The top picks for the Best Picture category includes Shershaah, 83, Ludo, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Thappad.

