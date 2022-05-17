Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya get a grand welcome at French Riviera| PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHANNN_ARB Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set for the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The Festival starts on Tuesday and this time it is celebrating Indian cinema. Upon reaching the French Riviera, Aishwarya received a warm welcome with a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya accompanied her to the prestigious film festival.

Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were snapped at the airport on Tuesday morning as they were heading to attend the Cannes Film Festival. The actress looked gorgeous in an all-black outfit. She completed the look with bold red lipsticks. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper in a purple sweatshirt which he paired with beige pants. He also had a tikka on his forehead. On the other hand, Aaradhay looked cute as a button as she posed with her mom and dad, wearing a pink hoodie and a pair of denim pants. They were greeted with beautiful flowers as they reached the French Riviera.

Aishwarya will be joining a list of Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, R Madhavan, Helly Shah, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, Nayanthara, and Aditi Rao Hydari among others who will be marking their presence at the film festival this year. ALSO READ: Cannes 2022 Day 1: Deepika Padukone goes boho, opts for statement neckless over breezy shirt | PICS

About Cannes 2022

Meanwhile, this year, India has been selected as the country of honour at the 2022 Marche du Film (Cannes Film Market) as an independent nation with a six-film package to be screened at the festival. These include R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Marathi film Godavari, Alpha Beta Gamma, Boomba Ride, Dhuin and Tree Full of Parrots. India is official country of honour at 2022 Marche du Film aka Cannes Film Market. What does it mean?

On the opening day, a delegation from India, led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, walk the red carpet. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has joined the eight-member jury panel which will reward one of the 21 films in competition with the coveted Palme d'Or during the closing ceremony on May 28.