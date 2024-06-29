I think we should re-release when it completes 25 years...', Karan Johar on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Filmmaker Karan Johar said he wanted to release “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” again in theatres on the 25th anniversary of the film, saying the trend of re-releasing movies was "fantastic". Johar, citing the re-release of "Rockstar" and a retrospective of Zoya Akhtar that was recently held, said releasing cult movies again would "remind everybody that Hindi cinema rocks".

According to a report in PTI, Karan Johar said, "I feel when K3G’s 25 years is completed, which I think will be after two years, I think we should re-release the film. I haven’t seen the film myself. I see my films once when they are ready but not after that," Johar said at the trailer launch of Dharma Productions' upcoming romantic comedy “Bad Newz”.

I have not seen the film in 23 years. When someone makes reels on the dialogues and scenes, that I watch". The filmmaker said as many audiences have grown up watching these films, re-releasing them will be a reminder for people that "Hindi cinema rocks". “I was very excited about films coming back. I was so happy that ‘Rockstar’ was released and it got a lot of love. I saw so many reels of people, it was receiving so much love. It was a cult film."Some so many people have grown up watching films of the 80s, 90s and 00s and loved them, the filmmaker said. "We should constantly remind everybody that Hindi cinema rocks,” he added.

Helmed by Anand Tiwari, “Bad Newz” stars Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. It marks the second collaboration of Kaushal and Tiwari, who previously worked together on the latter's directorial debut "Love Per Square Foot" (2018). The movie is produced by Amazon Prime in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective.

Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD box office: Prabhas starrer mints Rs 150 crore, earns THIS much on day 2

Also Read: 'The makers have combined science fiction and mythology...', Kamal Haasan on Kalki 2898 AD