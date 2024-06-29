Kalki 2898 AD box office: Prabhas starrer mints Rs 150 crore, earns THIS much on day 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD has set the cash register ringing. In the history of Indian cinema, the film has scripted history by becoming the biggest opener of 2024. According to a report in Sacnilk, Kalki 2898 AD earned around Rs 54 crore in India on its second day, taking its total collection to Rs 150 crore. The film had an overall 65.02% Telugu Occupancy on Friday, June 28.

Kalki 2898 AD Day 2 Telugu Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 48.55%

Afternoon Shows: 59.12%

Evening Shows: 69.46%

Night Shows: 82.95%

India TV's Sakshi Verma wrote in her review, "Kalki 2898 AD is a pure visual spectacle where Indian mythology meets western science fiction. Made in the lifetime of four years, the film is inspired by the characters of Mahabharata and has its immortal fighter Ashwatthama in the lead role."

She further wrote, "Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi Movies' latest release has its highs and lows but one thing it has promised is that it is a film that India deserves. It's a pure sci-fi film with Prabhas leading from the front. Deepika Padukone as Sumathi is soft and expresses more with her eyes, but Amitabh Bachchan steals the show. With amazing VFX, impressive cinematic experience and surprising cameos, Kalki 2898 AD is a must-watch in theatres."

"The writing of Kalki 2898 AD is the USP of this film. With Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Verma's cameos to several mythological references like, Surya Putra Karna, rebel star to 'wind set down' phenomena with Deepika, Kalki 2898 AD has depth in its writing", she wrote.

Kalki 2898 AD is based on a dystopian time, written and directed by Nag Ashwin. Inspired by Hindu scriptures, this film is based on the post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan plays the character of Ashwatthama in the film, while Prabhas is seen in the role of Bhairava. The film has been screened in many formats including 3D and 4DX. Apart from Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, the film also features Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Shobhana, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupati.

