Asha Bhosle's biography 'Swarswamini Asha' launched, Sonu Nigam washes her feet in ceremony

On Friday, the highly anticipated biography of renowned playback singer Asha Bhosle, titled ‘Swaraswamini Asha,’ was officially launched. The event drew a host of dignitaries, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Sonu Nigam, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Janai Bhosle, and numerous other celebrities. Asha Bhogle attended the event with her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.

During the event, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that the Mangeshkar family's singing conveys both devotion and patriotism. He highlighted that singing should not just entertain but also positively impact society, expressing longstanding admiration for the Mangeshkar family even before their meeting.

Sonu Nigam washes Asha Bhosle's feet

During the program, Sonu Nigam spoke warmly about Asha Bhosle before proceeding to wash her feet as a gesture of respect and gratitude during the launch of her biography. The video capturing this moment has since gone viral across social media platforms. Actor Jackie Shroff graced the autobiography launch of Asha Bhosle and showed his reverence by touching her feet. He also presented her with a plant, symbolizing environmental conservation.

Asha Bhosle's biography features contributions from 90 authors and offers a delightful experience for her fans. It includes rare photographs that trace the singer's artistic journey and evolution.

On this occasion, Asha Bhosle reminisced about her connection with VD Savarkar and was joined by her brother, music director Hridaynath Mangeshkar. She also reflected on the profound impact various music directors had on her singing. It's noteworthy that Asha Bhosle's elder sister and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away in February 2022 at the age of 92.

