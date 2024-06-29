'The makers have combined science fiction and mythology...', Kamal Haasan on Kalki 2898 AD

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Kamal Haasan on Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD has hit the screens and just two days after its release, the film has already been creating wonders at the box office. According to a report in PTI, the trade experts have said, the stakes are high, the expectations. When it comes to stories like ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ I think only countries like Greece and China can come anywhere close to India.

The other cultures do not have access to such rich stories, said actor-director-producer Kamal Haasan. The actor was seen interacting with reporters after watching the film in Chennai. The film is a real shot in the arm of the Indian film industry.

"The director (Nag Ashwin) has selected a good script and sculpted it with a lot of patience into a blockbuster kind of film," said Haasan. The makers have combined science fiction and mythology cleverly, without causing any embarrassment and without leaning too heavily on religion. He also said, I prefer not to act in mythology films, as I would rather be among the humans. But I found Kalki’s storyline very interesting," said the actor, adding that his role in the film is just a drop in the huge Kalki universe."

He also said Bachchan has done a fantastic job in the film. "We are now confused about where he belongs – young or older generation of film actors," the actor poked fun at the Big B. Haasan also said the film will appeal to everyone’s inner child.

Kalki 2898 AD is based on a dystopian time, written and directed by Nag Ashwin. Inspired by Hindu scriptures, this film is based on the post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan plays the character of Ashwatthama in the film, while Prabhas is seen in the role of Bhairava. The film has been screened in many formats including 3D and 4DX. Apart from Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, the film also features Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Shobhana, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupati.

