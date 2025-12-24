Hrithik Roshan grooves to dhol beats at cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding in Mumbai, video goes viral | Watch Hrithik Roshan attended cousin Eshaan's wedding in Mumbai on December 23, 2025, with sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. Videos of him dancing to dhol music, celebrating with family during the baraat surfaced online.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently attended his cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, in Mumbai. He arrived at the event with his father Rakesh Roshan and sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan along with other family members. Several videos of him enjoying the wedding festivities have gone viral online.

In the now-viral clips, Hrithik can be seen arriving with his sons and joining the baraat as it made its way to the venue. For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan's cousin Eshaan Roshan tied the knot with Aishwarya Singh in traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan grooves to dhol beats at cousin's wedding

In the videos, Hrithik is seen dressed in an ethnic outfit and posing for the paparazzi as he enters the venue. He is also seen dancing to dhol music and enjoying the festivities with his family.

On Tuesday, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan took to his Instagram handle to share a family picture from the wedding, congratulating the newlywed couple. He captioned the post as, "Eshan Roshan weds Ashwariya blessings & God bless! (sic)"

Hrithik Roshan dances with his sons to the song Ishq Tera Tadpave

Moreover, a video of Hrithik Roshan dancing with Hrehaan, Hridaan, and Saba to the famous song Ishq Tera Tadpave has also caught fans' attention. The group dance was joined by Hrithik's niece Suranika and cousin Pashmina.

Hrithik Roshan's work front

On the work front, the 51-year-old actor Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's action thriller War 2 alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. According to details available on IMDb, he will be next seen in his directorial debut Krrish 4. However, the details regarding the film's plot are under wraps.

