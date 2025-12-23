Before Drishyam 3: Where to watch the first two films and how they dominated the box office As Drishyam 3 gears up for release, here’s a look at where to stream Drishyam and Drishyam 2 on OTT and how the films performed at the box office.

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam franchise has become one of Bollywood’s most compelling crime thriller sagas. The movies that blens clever plotting with grounded performances, both the 2025 release Drishyam and its sequel Drishyam 2, from 2022, have resonated with audiences across India and overseas, finding success in theatres and later on streaming platforms.

So ahead of the release of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, let's have a look at the OTT details and box office performances of the previous films.

Where to Watch Drishyam and Drishyam 2

For those interested in re-watching the Drishyam series, both movies are now available on digital platforms. The first installment, Drishyam, is currently available for streaming on Netflix, as new fans begin to get acquainted with Vijay Salgaonkar, the father who goes to great lengths to protect his family from law enforcement.

On the other side, Drishyam 2 has been made available on the Amazon Prime Video service in India as well as other regions. The OTT releases widened the reach of these films, which may not necessarily be limited to theater viewers but include those within the subscribers of the given streaming service.

Drishyam films' box office report

First Drishyam was produced in budget terms that were not very extravagant even by the standards of a typical Bollywood thriller, estimated in the range of Rs 60-62 crores. It eventually amassed around Rs 108 crores at the global box office.

Drishyam 2 widened the commercial footprint of the franchise. With a budget of approximately Rs 50 crore, this film too performed spectacularly, touching an estimated global Box Office of around Rs 345 crore. For the unversed, Drishyam 2 emerged as a massive hit, and the film’s performance made it one of the largest non-franchise blockbuster hits of the year in the Hindi film industry, and it was also one of the few movies that did the numbers of over Rs 300 crores after the pandemic.

Details about Drishyam 3

The success of the series both in theatres and on the smaller screens has ensured its prestige in the Indian cinema industry. With the series going forward in the form of Drishyam 3, this series is the defining factor in the world of crime thrillers, balancing commercially viable and smart storytelling.

The third part is excepted to be the last edition and the movie will release on October 2, 2026. Drishyam 3 features Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

