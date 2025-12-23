Akshaye Khanna to Vicky Kaushal, who do you think is the Best Actor of 2025? | Vote Now As 2025 draws to a close, the spotlight is on some of the year’s most talked-about performances in Hindi cinema. From Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh to Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan and Rishab Shetty, vote now and tell us who you think is the Best Actor of 2025.

New Delhi:

The year 2025 was rather interesting for cinephiles. Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, set the momentum for the year. The year's round-up was led by Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar. Now, we are sure you have your own favourites when it comes to choosing who you think was the best actor of 2025.

India TV vests power in its readers to decide the Best Actor of 2025. The competition ranges between Akshaye Khanna - Dhurandhar and Chhaava, Ranveer Singh - Dhurandhar, Vicky Kaushal - Chhaava, Aamir Khan - Sitaare Zameen Par and Rishab Shetty - Kantara: Chapter 1.

Akshaye Khanna - Dhurandhar and Chhaava

2025 was truly the year of Akshaye Khanna. In Chhaava, he slipped into the role of Aurangzeb, adding gravitas whenever he appeared on screen. In Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, he played Rehman Dakait and stood out for his layered character arc, proving that he was always a performer.

Ranveer Singh - Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh went all in as Hamza Ali Mazari in Dhurandhar, bringing raw intensity to his role. His performance was high-energy without tipping into excess, helping ground the film’s larger conflicts while keeping the character engaging throughout.

Vicky Kaushal - Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal carried Chhaava on his shoulders with a performance that leaned heavily on physicality and emotional restraint. He looked fully at home in the historical setting, striking a fine balance between strength and sensitivity in a role that demanded both presence and depth.

Aamir Khan - Sitaare Zameen Par

With Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan returned to territory he understands well - emotion-driven storytelling. His performance was gentle, sincere and unforced, allowing the film’s themes to come through without being overshadowed by theatrics.

Rishab Shetty - Kantara: Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty once again tapped into folklore and lived experience in Kantara: Chapter 1, after a successful sequel in 2022. His performance felt deeply rooted, drawing strength from the land, the culture and the spiritual layer of his story.

Vote for the Best Actor in 2025, and stay tuned for the results on Wednesday, December 24.

Also read: Best Hindi film performances of 2025: Actors who truly owned the year