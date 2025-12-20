Best Hindi film performances of 2025: Actors who truly owned the year As 2025 ends, Hindi cinema reflects on a year led by powerful performances — not spectacle. Here are the actors and roles that truly defined the year.

New Delhi:

With the end of the year 2025 looming, Hindi cinema finds itself reflecting on a year where performances, rather than scale or spectacle, often took center stage. The performance this year emphasis that size and extravaganza of a film don't solidify it's position in people's hearts, but instead, it's the very essence of performance, acted out by the very people who matter most: the actors.

From quiet domestic dramas to politically charged thrillers, here are some of the most impressive acting performances which helped to make 2025 a memorable year. So let's have a look at performances that shaped the year and made 2025 a year of cinematic experience.

Sanya Malhotra - Mrs

One of the most nuanced and moving performances served up by an actor last year came from Sanya Malhotra in Mrs took on a role which required her to play a woman living with the reality of her life, the demands placed upon her, and her subtle act of defiance. It wasn’t a role requiring fireworks, but it was a very nuanced performance by the actor.

Ishaan Khatter - Homebound

Ishaan Khatter performs at his best restrained and confident in Homebound. Ditching his overactive routine and taking up a character that is vulnerable and very subtle in his expressions. This act shows the maturity he has developed and has surely taken an interesting turn to showcase beautiful storytelling.

Ranveer Singh - Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh shocked fans with his darker and earthier act in Dhurandhar. It is no surprise that Ranveer decided to shed his playboy image in this production. Observers who were witness to his performance in Dhurandhar confirm this.

Abhishek Banerjee - Stolen

Abhishek Banerjee once more showcased the varied talent that he is known for with Stolen. Known for his 'scene-stealing' acts, Banerjee added depth to his performance with a balance of vulnerability and tension, further cementing himself in the role of a 'dependable'.

Vishal Jethwa - Homebound

Vishal Jethwa matches the emotional intensity of this film with a performance that is equal parts raw and unnerving. He has been known to portray characters with shades of morality, and this trait translates very well to his character in Homebound. It’s a performance that exudes a great deal of finesse to make him come across as menacing as well as human.

Akshaye Khanna - Dhurandhar and Chhaava

Few actors have had a year as solid as Akshaye Khanna. His role as a dangerous yet well-controlled man in Dhurandhar was frighteningly good. Chhaava was a chance for Khanna to explore shades of gray and historical background. His acting is marked by precision.

Kriti Sanon - Tere Ishk Mere

Kriti Sanon was also seen learning in Tere Ishk Mere, with an acting job that showcased increased seriousness and emotional depth. Her characterisation of love, loss, and freedom was also balanced and authentic.

Vicky Kaushal - Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal’s physical metamorphosis, therefore, was only complemented by his emotional depth. Playing a historical character with a sense of duty and conflict, Kaushal showed vulnerability and power that only further cements Kaushal among the most dependable actors of this generation.

Aaishvary Thackeray - Nishaanchi

A rather underrated discovery of the year was that of Aaishvary Thackeray in Nishaanchi. There was promise in his performance, which was characterised by earnestness and the capacity to fill the frame without being overbearing.

Yami Gautam - Haq

In Haq, Yami Gautam performed with restraint and conviction. It was a role that demanded subtlety over drama and she delivered her career's finest performance in the movie.

