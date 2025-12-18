Biggest hits and flops of 2025: Chhaava and Dhurandhar shine; Thug Life crashes 2025 delivered massive blockbusters, surprise hits and painful flops. From Chhaava and Dhurandhar to Thug Life, here’s how the Indian box office shaped up.

New Delhi:

2025 has truly been a roller-coaster year at the Indian box office. Several films across different genres, including action thrillers, romantic dramas, and animated films, were released in theatres.

Films like Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara turned into surprise blockbusters, filling theatres. While Kamal Haasan's Thug Life crashed hard at the box office even with big stars behind it.

As the year nears its end, let's take a look at the biggest hits and flops of 2025.

Biggest hits of 2025

1. Dhurandhar

One of the biggest hits of 2025, Dhurandhar, released on December 5, and has been ruling the box office ever since. Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's film even entered the Rs 200 crore club in its first week. Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features an ensemble star cast including Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and others.

2. Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava was one of the biggest hits of the year. Laxman Utekar's action epic, made on a budget of Rs 120 crore, went on to collect Rs 807.91 crore worldwide. Its net collection in India stands at Rs 601.54 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

3. Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's romantic drama Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, stormed the box office and became an all-time blockbuster. The film’s budget was reportedly around Rs 60 crore, and it collected Rs 569.75 crore worldwide and Rs 329.2 crore in India.

4. Coolie

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, starring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, was a massive commercial hit. The action thriller was made on a budget of Rs 350 crore and managed to collect Rs 518 crore worldwide, with a net collection of Rs 285.01 crore in India.

5. Mahavatar Narsimha

Ashwin Kumar's animated action film Mahavatar Narsimha was also a major hit. The film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 10–15 crore, became a massive blockbuster, collecting Rs 325.74 crore worldwide and Rs 250.29 crore in India, according to Sacnilk.

Biggest flops of 2025

1. Emergency

Actress Kangana Ranaut made her directorial debut with Emergency. The political drama bombed at the box office. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of Rs 60 crore and collected Rs 23.75 crore worldwide, with Rs 18.35 crore coming from India.

2. Thug Life

Mani Ratnam's Tamil action thriller Thug Life, starring superstar Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, and Trisha Krishnan, is considered a flop. Made on a budget of Rs 300 crore, the film failed to recover its production cost. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, it earned Rs 48 crore in India and Rs 97.25 crore worldwide.

3. Azaad

Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgn and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani’s debut film Azaad performed poorly at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 8 crore worldwide and Rs 6.35 crore in India.

4. Loveyapa

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor’s romantic drama Loveyapa was also a flop. Made on a budget of Rs 50 crore, it collected only Rs 8.85 crore worldwide, earning Rs 6.85 crore in India.

5. The Bhootnii

Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy's horror-comedy The Bhootnii failed to attract audiences. The film collected Rs 11.3 crore worldwide and Rs 9.57 crore in India, according to Sacnilk. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, it also stars Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, and others in pivotal roles.