Strikes continue between Israel, Iran despite ceasefire announcement, missile alerts echo in Gulf

New Delhi:

Hours after United States President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, fresh attacks were reported across the region. Iran launched ballistic missiles targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait. Missile alerts and sirens echoed across several areas, creating panic among residents. The condition outlined by Trump for the ceasefire was the “complete, immediate, and safe reopening” of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most crucial oil and gas shipping routes.

On the other side, Iran made it clear that its decision is conditional. The country will only stop its defensive operations if there are no further attacks against it. During the two-week ceasefire, the Strait of Hormuz will remain open. Iran said safe movement through the key waterway will be allowed, but it will be managed in coordination with its armed forces and subject to technical considerations.

Israel continues its military response

Despite the ceasefire announcement, Israel did not immediately stop its operations. Reports said Israeli forces were still carrying out strikes on Iran. Air-raid sirens were heard in multiple parts of the country, although no immediate injuries were confirmed.

The situation remained tense beyond Israel. Early Wednesday, missile warnings were also issued in the United Arab Emirates. In Abu Dhabi, a gas facility reportedly caught fire after being hit during the attacks. Alerts were also reported in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Amid the ongoing strikes, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ordered all military units to stop firing, according to a statement aired on state media. The statement said forces should follow the order to stop firing, but described the situation as a pause rather than a complete end to the conflict.

But who's controlling on the ground?

One reason for the continued attacks could be the complex command structure within Iran. During the conflict, powerful military groups like the Revolutionary Guard have taken key decisions, sometimes acting independently. This raises questions about whether all units are following the ceasefire instructions.