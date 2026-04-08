Protesters gather outside White House seeking Trump's removal after ceasefire announcement | Video

Washington:

A massive protest has erupted outside the White House after US President Donald Trump announced a two-week halt to attacks on Iran. Protesters have called for Trump’s removal, accusing him of ‘war crimes’ and condemning what they describe as US ‘cruelty’ around the world.

"We are out here tonight because we cannot stand what is going on. We cannot wait till the elections... What's happening in this country needs to stop now. The cruelty, happening not only in this country but also by this country around the world, the war crimes that this president has done from that White House—this man has got to go. The whole regime has to go. Until he is gone, we need to fill these streets every day... Every day, more people are dying. Every day, more people are suffering around the world because of him," a protester, Morgan Taylor, said.

Another protester condemned the loss of the lives of civilians, asserting that the US was attacking Iran without any pretext. She said, "I am strongly opposed to any foreign military action that involves so many civilian casualties. I don't believe that the US military should be bombing Iran with no pretext, recklessly, to the detriment of all countries in the region... I think that overall, it is just a travesty, and we need to bring it to a conclusion as quickly as possible."

NAACP urges removal of Trump from Presidency

A prominent civil rights organisation, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has urged the removal of the US president through the use of the 25th Amendment, an unprecedented step, as it is the first time since the group’s establishment in 1909 that it has issued such a call.

“This president is unfit, unwell, and unhinged,” Derrick Johnson, the president of the NAACP, said in a statement.

US-Iran ceasefire deal

US President Donald Trump has said that military strikes on Iran will be paused for a period of two weeks. The decision was shared on his Truth Social platform, shortly before a previously set deadline that could have led to further escalation.

He described the move as a “double-sided ceasefire”, indicating that both the United States and Iran are expected to avoid any aggressive actions during this time.

According to the President, the decision to hold back strikes came after Iran agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.