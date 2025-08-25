Honey Singh attracts crowd at Electronic Metro Station Noida Sector 63 as he feeds poor children Rapper Honey Singh garnered attention on social media after he was seen feeding poor children on Monday. The Electronic Metro Station Sector 63 was jammed due to the crowd present to spot the singer.

New Delhi:

Honey Singh has been in the news a lot lately due to his concerts. But on August 25, Monday, the rapper grabbed attention for a different reason.

This time, he was seen feeding poor children sitting on a roadside. A huge crowd was also seen at the Electronic Metro Station, Noida Sector 63, who all stopped to spot Honey Singh.

Honey Singh's feeds poor kids

Recently, Honey Singh came to his home in Delhi. During this time, he also visited Noida. While sitting in the car, he saw poor children sitting on the side of the road, after which he stopped his car and got them food from Haldiram's restaurant.

In the video, the rapper can be seen sitting on the roadside and feeding food to the children. The kids around him are visibly happy in the video.

A crowd of people gathered to see the rapper

Honey Singh's fans were seen gathering around the Electronic Metro Station in Sector 63 H Block of Noida, which led to a situation like a traffic jam. Honey Singh has also shared a picture of smiling children on his official Instagram account.

(Image Source : @YOYOHONEYSINGH)Honey Singh's Instagram stories

On the work front

Talking about Honey Singh's career, he has given many amazing songs. However, after a few years, he disappeared from the public due to his health. But then he made a wonderful comeback, even after so many years of absence; there was no difference in the fan following of the actor. Recently, Honey Singh has been gathering a lot of discussion about his latest song with Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill.

Also Read: Gustaakh Ishq Teaser Out: Manish Malhotra's film is all about vintage love | Watch