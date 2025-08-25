Gustaakh Ishq Teaser Out: Manish Malhotra's film is all about vintage love | Watch Ace designer Manish Malhotra will mark his debut as a producer with the upcoming film Gustaakh Ishq. The movie features Naseeruddin Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma.

New Delhi:

The teaser of ace designer Manish Malhotra's 'Gustaakh Ishq', starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, has been released today, on Monday. The teaser of the movie looks like a painting in motion.

Manish Malhotra will mark his debut as a producer with this film, as it is backed by his production house, Stage 5 Productions.

Gustaakh Ishq teaser looks soothing

Moreover, the film is even more special for cinephiles because its teaser holds a vibe of vintage love. The beautiful cinematography and production design are adding to the experience. Moreover, Gulzar and Vishal's magic will be seen once again in the film 'Gustaakh Ishq'.

At the end of the teaser, Naseeruddin Shah says, 'Na hanste hain, khush hote hain toh rote hain, ye musafir mohabbat ke ye bade ajeeb hote hain...'

Watch the Gustaakh Ishq teaser here:

Gustaakh Ishq story

Set in the bylanes of Old Delhi and the fading kothi of Punjab, 'Gustaakh Ishq' is a love story of passion and unspoken desire inspired by a world where architecture holds memories and music is full of longing.

Gustaakh Ishq Cast

Directed by Vibhu Puri, the film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Sharib Hashmi, Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The music of 'Gustaakh Ishq' is composed by Vishal Bharadwaj and the lyrics are penned by Gulzar.

For the unversed, Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar have collaborated on over 20 projects in the past, including the TV series The Jungle Book and other motion pictures. Among their many works together are critically praised movies such as Maachis, Omkara, Haider and Kaminey, in which Gulzar wrote the lyrics for Bhardwaj's compositions.

After 'Dhadak 2' and 'Saiyaara', 'Gustaakh Ishq' looks like the next go-to romance movie for moviegoers. The film will be released in November 2025. The exact release date has not been announced yet.

