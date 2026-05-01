Hema Malini gets emotional as she remembers Dharmendra, says 'I don't know how I'm going to cope with it...'

New Delhi:

Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini on Thursday graced the inauguration of Lens and Legacy: Bollywood in Focus. While addressing the audience, she remembered and paid tribute to her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away last year in November.

She looked emotional while talking about him at the event. For the unversed, the launch was held at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Mumbai, and was organised in association with the Union Ministry of Culture.

What Hema Malini said about Dharmendra

Hema Malini said she misses Dharmendra a lot and is still finding it hard to cope with his loss. She said, "I was really blessed to be with him. I miss him a lot. Now he’s not there. I don’t know how I will cope with it my whole life."

While paying tribute to Dharmendra by remembering his huge contribution to Indian cinema and but also the man he was beyond the screen. Hema Malini said, "It is very meaningful for me to be part of this exhibition. This tribute is not just a recognition of his contribution to the film industry. It is about his journey, passion, dedication and immense love for the audience. He always used to say, 'Film is the way to connect with the heart'. He was very passionate about working in films and being in front of the camera."

She further added, "As his life partner, I could see how passionate he was. He touched the hearts of millions of people with his wonderful performance and behaviour. He inspired so many people, including the younger generation. As an actor, a friend and a father – he was a great man."

Hema Malini pays tribute to Asha Bhosle

At the exhibition, there are also special tribute walls dedicated to Dharmendra and Asha Bhosle. She also remembered legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on April 12, 2026. Reflecting on her personal connection with the singer, Hema Malini said, "We have lost a beautiful, great singer with a golden voice. She sang for me as many songs as Lata Ji did for me."

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Hema Malini finally reveals why separate prayer meets were held for Dharmendra: 'Hamare ghar ka…'