Hema Malini finally reveals why separate prayer meets were held for Dharmendra: 'Hamare ghar ka…' Hema Malini has addressed speculation around Dharmendra’s family holding separate prayer meetings after his death, calling it a personal family matter. The veteran actor passed away on November 24, 2025.

New Delhi:

Hema Malini defended her family’s decision to hold two separate prayer meetings after the death of her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra. The veteran actor and politician stressed that it was a personal matter and not something outsiders needed to speculate about.

After Dharmendra’s death on November 24, 2025, two separate prayer meetings were organised by different members of the family. While sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with daughters Ajeeta and Vijeta, held a prayer meet at a luxury hotel in Mumbai, Hema Malini organised one at her residence with daughters Esha and Ahana. She also held additional prayer meetings in Delhi and Mathura.

Also read: 'Our papa…': Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol present Dharmendra's last film Ikkis; write emotional note

Hema Malini reacts to two separate prayer meets held for Dharmendra

Hema Malini spoke about why two separate prayer meets were held for Dharmendra. "This is our family’s personal matter", Hema Malini said in an interview with The Times of India. Amid rumours of a family feud, the veteran actor made it clear that there was no discord within the family. "Yeh humare ghar ka personal maamla hai (this is our family's personal matter). We talked to each other. I kept one prayer meeting at my home because my group of people are different," she said.

She further elaborated on the need for holding prayer meetings in different cities. "Then I kept one in Delhi because I am in politics, and it was important for me to keep a prayer meeting there for my friends from that field. Mathura is my constituency, and the people there are mad about him. So, I kept a prayer meeting there as well. I am happy with what did,” she said.

Hema Malini reveals whether Dharmendra's farmhouse would be converted into a museum

When asked whether Dharmendra’s farmhouse, which she fondly described as “mini-Punjab”, would be converted into a museum, Hema Malini said Sunny Deol was already thinking along those lines. “He will definitely do it. Everything is happening in a nice way. So there's no need to worry ki yeh do alag families hai, pata nahi kya hoga (that these are two families). Kisiko itni fikr karne ki zaroorat nahi hai. Hum log ekdum achche hai (Nobody needs to worry too much, we are alright).”

Hema Malini recalls Dharmendra’s final days

Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital in the first week of November. After about 10 days, he was brought back home for treatment. A few days later, he passed away. Looking back at the last month of Dharmendra’s life, Hema Malini shared that the family had hoped he would recover and that they would be able to celebrate his 90th birthday on December 8. Instead, he passed away on November 24.

“It was a companionship that stood the test of time. It has been terrible because for a month we were struggling when he was not well. We were constantly trying to cope with whatever was happening in the hospital. We were all there - Esha, Ahana, Sunny, Bobby - all together. In the past, there had been instances when he went to the hospital and came back home fine. We thought iss baar bhi aa jayenge,” she said.

She added that watching his health decline was deeply painful. "To personally see him sink was very difficult. Nobody should have to go through this kind of situation.”

Hema Malini also criticised a section of the media for adding to the family’s distress during that period. Some outlets had prematurely reported Dharmendra’s death while he was still alive, forcing both her and Esha Deol to issue strong clarifications. Sunny Deol, too, had spoken out against photographers gathering outside their home.

"Sunny was getting upset and angry. We all were going through an emotional time and the media was running behind our cars. Harassment bahut hua,” she recalled.

She also urged fans not to believe emotional videos circulating on social media. "I am a very strong person. I keep my emotions to myself. When my mother passed away 20 years ago, I wondered whether I would be able to live without her, but I did. This is what life teaches us. Time doesn't wait for anybody,” she said, adding that the family misses Dharmendra every single minute.

Hema Malini reveals how the family is coping with the loss

Sharing personal memories, Hema Malini spoke about Dharmendra’s love for simple food — thepla with chutney, idli-sambar and coffee made at home. “So, whenever these things are made at home, we miss him deeply. It is important for us to keep him alive in our hearts and memories. We have so many videos together, woh dekhke toh rona aa jata hai.”

She also recalled how deeply he loved farming at his Lonavala farmhouse and how, just two months ago, he had brought home three bottles of ghee for the family. "He was a loving and wonderful human being. Whenever I was not around, he would spend time in Lonavala. When I went to Mathura or Delhi for work, we used to adjust our schedules, and whenever I returned, he would come back and spend time with me at my house in Mumbai. That is how we have been happily living, along with our grandchildren. Sometimes, he would stay at Ahana's house as well. Together, we have shared so many beautiful moments. He has been a part of our existence, and suddenly, for the past month, he is no longer there. It is very difficult to come to terms with this. Whenever I had to make a decision, I would ask him.”

Dharmendra's last film, Ikkis, is currently running in theatres.

Also read: Hema Malini, Esha and Ahana lead heartfelt prayer meet for Dharmendra in Delhi