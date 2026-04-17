'I have no regrets': Hansika Motwanni breaks silence on her divorce from Sohael Khaturiya

New Delhi:

Hansika Motwanni and her businessman-husband Sohael Khaturiya recently got divorced. The duo got married in December 2022; however, they parted ways due to frequent disputes. While the Koi... Mil Gaya actress refrained from publicly announcing her divorce or the reason behind it, but she has now spoken about it.

Hansika talks about her divorce

Hansika Motwanni spoke about her divorce from Sohael Khaturiya. In an interview with Hauterrfly, she said, “People wanted clickbait, they got it. They wanted headlines; they got them. I have never clarified it, nor will I, because it doesn’t matter to me. It’s fine. I have no regrets. It’s better to get off the train if you got onto the wrong train than suffer.”

Hansika said she feels at peace with her decision now and is in a much better emotional space. Talking about her support system, Hansika shared that her family stood firmly by her side during one of the most difficult phases of her life.

She revealed that her mother and brother supported her unconditionally, constantly reminding her to prioritise her comfort and well-being. They had witnessed her go through an unusually tough time, which felt even more concerning given her otherwise cheerful personality.

Why did Hansika and Sohael get divorced?

Reiterating her choice to keep things private, she added that what went wrong is something only the two of them know - and she believes it’s best left that way, as some matters are meant to remain personal. Following her divorce, Hansika also took a trip to Japan with her mother and brother.

According to statements made during court proceedings, Hansika Motwani was represented by lawyer Adnan Shaikh. Those familiar with the matter say the couple initially shared a happy life together, but over time, differences in temperament, lifestyle, and outlook began to surface. What started as small disagreements gradually turned into frequent arguments, making it difficult for them to continue living under the same roof. Eventually, both decided that parting ways was the best course of action.

Despite efforts from family members and friends to mediate and salvage the relationship, things did not work out. The couple ultimately chose to separate mutually and have been living apart since July 2, 2024.

For context, their wedding was documented in a JioHotstar special titled Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama. The six-episode series, released in 2023, is available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and English.

Also read: Hansika Motwanni drops FIRST post after divorcing Sohael Khaturiya | Find out