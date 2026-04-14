Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai first look: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde promise a fun ride

New Delhi:

The first look of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is finally here, and it leans into its loud and colourful storytelling. The film is introduced by two toddlers, whose fun conversations prove the confusion and laughter riot that is in store. Led by Varun Dhawan, the film stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde as the lead stars. The film is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai first look out

The first look of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is introduced through the eyes of two toddlers, a slightly unexpected, quirky entry point that slowly opens up into the film’s larger world. From there, it starts revealing its main characters and the tone it wants to set. Many users felt that the film's plot was similar to Govinda's 2006 film, Sandwich, starring Raveena Tandon and Mahima Chaudhry. The film was directed by Anees Bazmee.

The film also marks the return of David Dhawan with his 46th directorial, reuniting with producer Ramesh Taurani and Tips Films. Watch it here:

In the comments, fans wrote, "Varun in Romcom hits different", "These babies are AI but they look cute.. They tried to recreated the moment from Sandwich movie but it looks funny", "Remake of Sandwich movie by Govinda Sir concept is same as old one."

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release date has been shifted several times in the past

The film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on June 5. Last month, makers announced that the film will arrive in cinemas on June 12. And now the makers have revealed a new release date - May 22.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Cast and crew

The film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Maniesh Paul, Chunky Pandey, Jimmy Shergill, and Mouni Roy play ensemble roles in the film. Produced by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximillian Films, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is set to release in cinemas on May 22, 2026.

Also read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release date: Is Varun Dhawan-Pooja Hegde getting new date yet again? Know here