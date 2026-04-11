Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release date: Is Varun Dhawan-Pooja Hegde getting new date yet again? Know here

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan kicked off 2026 on a high note with the success of Border 2. Now, the actor is all set to entertain audiences very soon with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a film that falls within his signature genre. With this project, he is collaborating with his father, David Dhawan, for the third time.

The film was initially slated for a June 12 release; however, it now appears that the filmmakers have devised a different strategy. Reports suggest that the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai might be advanced.

What is the film's new release date?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the filmmakers are now planning to release the film on May 22. The second half of May offers the dual advantage of reduced competition and the ongoing summer vacations, making it easier to attract a large audience.

An official announcement is expected shortly, once the filmmakers finalise and declare the specific date. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also features Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in key roles. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films. Just a few days ago, it was announced that Tips would be re-entering the film distribution business with this particular project.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai's date has been changed several time

Interestingly, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was originally scheduled for a June 5 release. Following the rescheduling of the film Toxic to June 4, the release date for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was subsequently shifted to June 12. This marks the second time the release date for this David Dhawan-directed film has undergone a change.

If the release date for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is indeed set for May 22, it will also successfully avoid a box-office clash with Imtiaz Ali's Main Wapas Aaunga, which stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina.

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