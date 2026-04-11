First Bollywood reaction to Jana Nayagan leak: Sonu Sood stands in support of Thalapathy Vijay | Read post

New Delhi:

Four months after its scheduled release was postponed, Jana Nayagan, the laST film starring South Indian superstar Vijay, GOT leaked online on April 10, 2026. The sudden leak of Vijay's latest film has come as a shock to the filmmakers and the entire team, especially occurring prior to its official release.

On Friday several actors like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Chiranjeevi among others condemned the act. Now first reaction from Bollywood is also here and it is from Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood's post

The Bollywood actor took to his X account and wrote, 'It’s heartbreaking to see a film like Jananayagan get leaked online. The sleepless nights, years of effort and passion that go into making a film… only those involved truly understand. It’s like their baby.

Piracy is not just illegal, it’s a complete disregard for every artist and technician behind it. This needs strict action.

Standing in support of Vijay. Let’s respect cinema.'

Read the post here:

Pooja outraged over Jana Nayagan leak

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram Stories to vent her anger over the online leak of Jana Nayagan. She stated that the manner in which Vijay's latest film has leaked is unacceptable. In her Instagram Story, Pooja wrote, 'My dear audience, a film is the culmination of countless hours of hard work, creative risks, personal sacrifices, and the efforts of a team that shows up to work every day with the hope of delivering the very best experience to you.'

Pooja Hegde further added, 'The online leak of our film is deeply disheartening, not just for me, but for every single person who worked on it. It is incredibly difficult to witness it being leaked and shared illegally. This is not distressing merely because it will impact the film's box office figures, but rather because it strips away the respect that every artist and technician rightfully deserves.'

About the film

For the unversed, Jana Nayagan features Pooja Hegde in lead role. Vijay's final film, Jan Nayagan, was scheduled to be released in theaters on January 9, 2026; however, the Censor Board did not clear the film due to certain scenes. The matter even went to court. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release date to find out when the film will finally hit theaters.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan leak: Kamal Haasan calls out system fails; asks for accountability and strict enforcement