Gunshots fired outside Diljit Dosanjh's manager's home in Karnal, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

New Delhi:

A shocking incident has come to light involving Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's manager Gurpartap Singh Kang, with a social media post allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility for a firing outside his residence in Karnal.

As per news agency PTI, on Wednesday, the Haryana Police said that it has not received any complaint from Diljit Dosanjh's manager or his family. Karnal Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya stated that neither the manager, Gurpartap Singh Kang, nor his family had approached the police with any report.

Moreover, a police team also visited Kang's village, Gonder in Karnal, and said nothing was recovered during the preliminary investigation.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for gunfire outside Diljit's manager's home in Karnal

In a social media post, people linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Tyson Bishnoi, Arzoo Bishnoi and Hari Boxer, allegedly said they were behind the firing outside Kang's house in Gonder village.

What did Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema say about the matter

In a conversation with news agency PTI, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema says, "Lawrence Bishnoi gang has attacked the residence of Diljit Dosanjh's manager. I condemn this. The whole nation knows that BJP government in Gujarat has given protection to Lawrence Bishnoi. No state can seek his custody. They threaten everyone into joining their party. They had even asked Diljit Dosanjh to join the party and when he refused, there was an attack on the residence of his manager..."

About Diljit Dosanjh's world tour and upcoming project

For those who may not know, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently on his North America Tour titled AURA World Tour 2026. His tour will continue till June 20, 2026. On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in war drama film, Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. He will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's film Main Vaapas Aaunga which will be released on June 12, 2026.

(With PTI Inputs)

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