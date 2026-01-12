Golden Globes 2026: Nikki Glaser kickstarts show in style; Teyana Taylor wins for One Battle After Another The award season has officially begun! After Critics Choice Awards, now Golden Globes is here too. Host Nikki Glaser started the show in style and let's see who makes it big this time.

Golden Globes 2026 is here! The American stand-up comedian and actress Nikki Glaser is hosting the event for the second consecutive year and in sometime we will have our winners for this year. Now the winners are being announced, so let's see who grabbed the Golden Globes Awards this year.

For the unversed, The Golden Globes 2026 is being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The ones with major nominations

The Leonardo DiCaprio-led 'One Battle After Another', received a leading nine nominations, marking the sixth film in Golden Globes history to receive five nominations and at least one acting nomination in all four acting categories, regardless of type. Next in line was 'Sentimental Value' led by Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgard, Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in film nominations with eight nods followed by 'Sinners' with seven nominations.

See the winners list of Golden Globes 2026 here:

Films Awards

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture – Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture - Stellan Skarsgard for Sentimental Value

Drama Awards

Best Actor (TV Series – Musical/Comedy) - Noah Wyle for The Pitt

Best Actress (TV Series – Musical/Comedy) - Jeans Smart for Hacks

