From Do Aankhen Barah Haath to RRR: India’s journey at the Golden Globe Awards As the 83rd Golden Globe Awards approach, here’s a rewind to the films, songs and artists that put Indian cinema on the global awards map.

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 11 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The ceremony will honour excellence in film, television and, for the first time, podcasts. Indian audiences will be able to watch the awards in the early hours of Monday, January 12, at 6 am.

Before the spotlight turns to this year’s winners, here’s a look back at the moments when Indian cinema and artists made their mark at the Golden Globes.

Do Aankhen Barah Haath and India’s first Golden Globe win

The first major recognition that India received at the Golden Globe Awards was in the year 1957. Do Aankhen Barah Haath, by the renowned filmmaker V Shantaram, received a nomination at the award event and won the Special Achievement Award in the process. The film won the Samuel Goldwyn International Film Award, marking an important milestone in the history of Indian cinema in the international film arena.

Gandhi’s record-breaking success at the Golden Globes

Nearly 26 years later, in 1983, Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi created history at the Golden Globe Awards. The film won multiple honours, including Best Actor, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Newcomer and Best Foreign Film, becoming one of the most celebrated films connected to India at the Globes.

Mira Nair’s films and Golden Globe nominations

In 1989, Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay! received a nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category. However, the award went to Pelle the Conqueror. Years later, in 2002, Nair returned to the Golden Globes with Monsoon Wedding, which was once again nominated in the same category but lost out to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

AR Rahman becomes India’s first individual Golden Globe winner

In 2009, composer AR Rahman delivered a landmark moment for India by winning the Golden Globe for Best Original Score for Slumdog Millionaire. With this, Rahman became the first Indian to win a Golden Globe individually. He was later nominated again in 2011 for 127 Hours, though he did not take home the award that year.

How RRR and Naatu Naatu brought India back into the spotlight

Nearly 14 years after Rahman’s win, SS Rajamouli’s RRR reignited global excitement for Indian cinema. The film received two nominations, with its chart-topping song Naatu Naatu winning Best Original Song. Composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the track became a global phenomenon. While RRR was also nominated for Best Non-English Language Film, it missed out in that category.

Priyanka Chopra’s presence at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards

Although no Indian film has received a nomination this year, India will still have a presence at the ceremony. Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas will appear as one of the presenters at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. She has previously attended the event in 2017 and 2020, and her return adds a familiar Indian face to this year’s celebrations.

