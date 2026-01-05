Critics Choice Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, 16-year-old, wins Best Supporting Actor for Adolescence Actor Owen Cooper bagged the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in Netflix's Adolescence at the Critics Choice Awards 2026.

16-year-old English actor Owen Cooper took home the award for Best Supporting Actor for his standout performance in Adolescence at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards 2026. It is significant to note that, the psychological drama also won Best Limited Series, marking it as one of the year's most acclaimed shows. In addition to Cooper, Stephen Graham won the Best Actor award for Adolescence.

Owen Cooper wins Best Supporting Actor for Adolescence

After winning the Best Supporting Actor award, Owen Cooper thanked the makers of the show and reflected on how his life had changed over the past year during his winning speech. He said, "This past year has been a complete whirlwind for my family and me. Honestly, it’s changed our lives forever, and we’ve cherished every single moment of it. To the directors, the producers, the cast, and the crew, you took me on an emotional journey I never imagined I could go on."

He continued, "You believed in me, pushed me when things were hard, and showed incredible patience when it took me time to get there. Some of those moments were really, really tough, and I couldn’t have done it without you. Receiving this award means more to me than I can put into words."

About Adolescence

The psychological drama series Adolescence follows the story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, who is accused of murdering a classmate. The plot unfolds as his family, therapist, and the detective in charge are all left questioning what really happened.

The four-episode series was created by Stephen Graham, who also portrayed Jamie Miller's father, Eddie Miller.

