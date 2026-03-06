Ginny Weds Sunny 2: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr recreate Chhaap Tilak in new track | Watch

New Delhi:

Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr will be seen in lead roles in the upcoming musical love story Ginny Weds Sunny 2. The song Chhaap Tilak from the film was also released today, Friday. The chemistry between Avinash and Medha looks good in the song. On Friday, the filmmakers released the film's first song, Chhaap Tilak, featuring lead actors Avinash and Medha, with rapper Paradox adding a modern twist.

What did Avinash and Medha say?

Chhaap Tilak marks the Bollywood debut of emerging singer and composer Heer. For the unversed, Heer has composed the song along with Aman Noor, who has also written the lyrics. Speaking about the song, Avinash Tiwari said, 'Music plays a crucial role in advancing the story of a film. Chhaap Tilak does exactly that for our film. I hope this song finds a place in everyone's playlist just like it has in mine. It will make you want to dance as soon as you hear it.'

Medha Shankr described the song as a special moment for the film. She said, 'Being the first song of the film, it has a different energy, and I couldn't stop myself from dancing to it. The atmosphere created by Heer and Aman is amazing, and with Paradox's rap vocals, I'm confident it will be this season's biggest dance track.'

Watch the song here:

The film will be released on April 24

Aman Noor highlighted the challenge of reinventing a classic song while also maintaining its original spirit. He said, 'When you reinvent a classic song, the lyrics have to bridge two different worlds. I wanted to give it a completely new feel while retaining its original spirit.'

Presented by Zee Studios and Soundarya Productions, Ginny Weds Sunny 2 is produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal. Written and directed by Prashant Jha, the film stars Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr. The romantic film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 24, 2026.

Also Read: Aspirants Season 3: Prime Video shares trailer, new seasons calls for new twists and fresh entries | Watch